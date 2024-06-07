Wetaskiwin city council consider limiting alcohol sales, consumption

The city of Wetaskiwin is considering substantially limiting alcohol sales and consumption, including a ban on off-site sales and shuttering all retail liquor stores.A decision could be made as soon as June 24, pending an investigation of potential impacts. Wetaskiwin, a town of approximately 13,000 people 70 km south of Edmonton, hopes enforcing limits on alcohol sales and consumption will help address some of the social issues the community faces. During a May 13 meeting, city council directed administration to “investigate the banning of liquor sales within the City of Wetaskiwin” including the “legal, financial, and social impacts of banning liquor sales.” The motion was brought forward by Coun. Dean Billingsley “with the intent to begin advocating for significant restrictions on liquor sales and consumption within Wetaskiwin,” reads the minutes from the council meeting. “Banning off-site sales and closing all retail liquor stores” would “address various social and public issues associated with alcohol consumption.”The motion passed during the May 13 meeting, with a date set to reconvene on the issue June 24. Council expects a full report of administration’s findings on that date. The Western Standard has reached out to the city's mayor Mayor Tyler Gandam but hasn't heard back.