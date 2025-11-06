Wetaskiwin RCMP officers cleared after fatal shooting of 15-year-old who threatened them with backpack

Two RCMP officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing following the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old youth who allegedly threatened them with what appeared to be a firearm in a backpack. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team concluded that the officers acted within the law.The incident occurred shortly after midnight on August 30, 2024, when the youth, Hoss Lightning, called 911 to report he was being followed and feared for his life. RCMP Subject Officer #1 (SO1) responded and located Lightning near a McDonald’s in Wetaskiwin. Lightning admitted to carrying weapons, including a machete and knife, which were voluntarily turned over, but refused to surrender a backpack he carried.After unsuccessful attempts to find a family member or other safe location for the youth, SO1 informed Lightning he would be apprehended under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act. At that point, Lightning allegedly reached into his backpack and held it out as though pointing a firearm at the officer, then ran from the scene..SO1 pursued Lightning into a nearby field, where the youth again advanced toward the officer with the backpack extended. Fearing for his life, SO1 opened fire, and SO2, arriving as backup, also discharged his weapon. Lightning was struck multiple times and later pronounced dead at the hospital. A search of the backpack found no firearm.An autopsy confirmed Lightning died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators reviewed 911 recordings, RCMP radio transmissions, and in-car and business CCTV footage to reconstruct the events. .The evidence showed Lightning intended to make officers believe he had a gun, and both officers’ responses were deemed reasonable and necessary under sections 25 and 34 of the Criminal Code, which allow officers to use force to defend themselves or others.The acting executive director of the investigative agency noted that while the events were tragic, the officers were lawfully acting in the execution of their duties and there are no grounds to believe they committed a criminal offence.