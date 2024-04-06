WeUnify aims high for June 2024 Reclaiming Canada conference in Victoria

A popular annual conference for Canadian patriots has confirmed high-profile speakers this June and hopes to attract even more.WeUnify's third annual Reclaiming Canada Conference will take place in Victoria June 21 to 23 at the Union Club and the Victoria Conference Centre. Tamara Lich, John Carpay, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Lauren Southern, Lauren Chen, Drea Humphrey and Clyde Nichols are confirmed speakers.According to its website, "WeUnify is an independent and nonpartisan volunteer organization that confronts deep-rooted challenges in democracy while defending against new threats. We are working towards a more open and just democracy that is resilient in the face of change and worthy of the people’s trust." "We champion the leaders and organizations who defend democracy and support partners and ideas from across the political spectrum in pursuit of fair elections, vibrant debate, effective and accountable government and a more inclusive society."Organizers are hoping to attract social media influencers and corporate sponsors. In an email blast, they invited recipients to suggest other speakers and help them secure others they have in mind."Below are guest speakers who we are looking to pin down but we are making slow progress so far. Do you have contact with them or someone on their team who can help us accelerate things by encouraging them to attend?" the organizers asked.The list of desired speakers includes Ezra Levant, Danielle Smith, Pierre and Anaida Poilievre, Rex Murphy, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Tulsi Gabbard, Steven Crowder, Ron DeSantis, Megyn Kelly, Ron Paul, Michael Knowles, Liz Wheeler, Rand Paul, Konstantin Kisin, Sam Harris, Steve Kirsch, Martin Kulldorff, Mike Benz and Abigail Shrier.The event kicks off Friday June 21 at the Union Club, beginning with a one-hour reception with guest speakers. A VIP dinner follows and a networking social closes out the evening.Doors open at noon at the Victoria Conference Centre on Saturday June 22. A four hour block of guest speakers lasts until 4 pm, followed by a networking break or VIP dinner. More speakers will present from 6 until 9, after which there is a networking social and VIP evening meal.Doors open Sunday morning June 23 at 8 am and include a VIP breakfast and another block of speakers until 1 pm. A VIP lunch follows before more the final block of speakers take the mic from 3 pm until 6.WeUnify also lists regular freedom-related events on its local website. Explaining Bill 63 Censorship (Online Harms Act), the Law and Politics of Free Speech in Canada, the Carbon Tax Debate, and Hold The Line With Artur, Kristen and Maggie are titles of upcoming topics.Ticket rates follow below, along with a five-minute video recap of last year's conference.