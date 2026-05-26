Weyerhaeuser fined after worker killed at Grande Prairie lumber mill

Forestry giant Weyerhaeuser has been ordered to pay $355,000 after a worker was killed in a 2023 industrial accident at a lumber mill near Grande Prairie.The company pleaded guilty May 19 in Grande Prairie Court of Justice to one count under Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety Act for failing to ensure the health and safety of a worker.Twelve additional charges were withdrawn by the Crown.The charges stemmed from a fatal incident on Nov. 18, 2023, when a worker attempted to clear a blockage from a machine using a pike pole. The pole was ejected from the machinery and struck the worker, resulting in death.Rather than imposing a traditional fine, the court issued a “creative sentence” directing the money to Northwestern Polytechnic to establish the Northern Industrial Safety Pathways Program.The training initiative is intended to support new and inexperienced workers entering high-risk industries including forestry, oil and gas, manufacturing, mining and agriculture.Under Alberta law, creative sentences allow courts to redirect funds that would otherwise be paid as fines toward projects intended to improve workplace safety..The company and Crown prosecutors each have up to 30 days to appeal either the conviction or the penalty.Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety laws establish minimum workplace safety standards across the province and allow charges to be laid when violations contribute to serious injury or death on the job.The province noted victim fine surcharges do not apply when payments are made under creative sentencing arrangements rather than directly to the Crown.