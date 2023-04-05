Donald Trump

 

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

The indictment of former president Donald Trump is only the first of what will be an unknown number, but a lot of legal maneuvers by Trump’s defence team and the Manhattan District Attorney’s (MDA) office could take upwards of 18 months to resolve, possibly landing on the doorstep of the 2024 presidential election.

Trump indictment

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, which the MDA in a press release, said Trump allegedly “deployed ‘catch and kill’ schemes before and after the 2016 presidential election to bury allegations of three affairs, then ‘went to great lengths to hide this conduct, causing dozens of false entries in business records to conceal criminal activity,’” reports Forbes.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

What a clown show to get Trump out of being elected.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.