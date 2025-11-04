WHAT IN THE WICHITA: Former Fox anchor allegedly stabbed her mother to death on Halloween

A former Fox anchorwoman has been accused of stabbing her elderly mother to death.On Halloween, no less.Angelynn "Angie" Mock, a 47-year-old woman, ran out of a home in Wichita, Kansas, on Halloween morning soaked in what is assumed to be her 80-year-old mother, Anita Avers' blood.Mock's neighbor, Alyssa Castro, described her encounter with Mock that morning..The New York Post reports, Mock flagged down Castro and her boyfriend, grabbing the boyfriend's phone — then she ran back into the house.She called 911, claiming to the authorities she had stabbed her mother to "save herself."Once police arrived, Mock was reportedly found with multiple bloody cuts on her hands, and Avers was found unresponsive in her bed — and later died from her stab wounds at the hospital. Mock has since been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. .According to Mock's LinkedIn, she worked as the morning anchor at KTVI FOX 2, later filling in as an evening anchor until 2015, while her most recent job was in consulting. According to the Toronto Sun, detectives are still trying to find a motive.