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WHAT THE CLUCK!: Whole chicken prices surge 33.5% in a year — is supply management failing to stabilize costs?

With whole chickens rising by 33%, drumsticks by 18%, and chicken breast by 11% — how does supply management fit into the equation, and why isn't it stopping such drastic price inflation?
Chicken price increase in a year
Chicken price increase in a year ChatGPT
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Consumer Price Index
Statistics Canada
Supply Management
The Food Professor
Supply management Canada
Whole chicken
Whole chicken prices
Whole chicken prices increase
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