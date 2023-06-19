Winning the Stanley Cup has always had its rewards.
A big parade in the winning city’s streets. A nice, expensive gold and diamond ring. Getting a day touring the Cup around your home town. Free invites to golf tournaments. Big bonuses. Big celebrations.
A celebration this year for the Vegas Golden Knights could be polishing off their Stanley Cup victory with a bang, courtesy of a Nevada sex worker who is offering the champs “one helluva party,” reports TMZ.
Alice Little, a licenced sex worker told TMZ “she and her coworkers want to thank the players for bringing home a championship in a very personal way.”
“Yes. We're talking about sex,” adds TMZ. "We here in Sin City love the Golden Knights more than life itself.”
"I cannot express in words the joy I feel now that the team won their first-ever Stanley Cup, so I’m going to express it through my actions," said Little, who claims to be the highest-grossing sex worker in Nevada history.
She tells TMZ she's offering the "most extravagant, orgiastic sex party" the champs will ever experience at the Chicken Ranch brothel's 40-acre campus and VIP Bungalows.
"Dozens of ladies, myself included, are ready and waiting at the Chicken Ranch to treat the Knights to any and every carnal delight, and there will be absolutely no penalties for misconduct," she adds. "The brothel is all yours boys! Free of charge! It’s on me!."
And she’s thinking beyond a one-nighter, throwing around the idea of creating VIP (very important player?) cards specifically for the VGK, which will give them year-round complementary access to the brothels' invite-only events and its Eyes Wide Shut-style sex sprees, says TMZ.
This isn't the first time Little has shown love to Vegas athletes, earlier this year, she and fellow sex worker Caitlin Bell offered "free sex for life" to Jimmy Garoppolo who joined the Raiders in March.
“No word on if anyone will take them up on the offer, but ya gotta appreciate the passion!!” says TMZ.
It begs the question what Little and her girl gang could plan to celebrate the arrival of the Oakland Athletics baseball team, scheduled for 2027.
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced, in mid-May, a deal to lure the A’s to Sin City, with state treasurer Zach Conine and Clark County, reports The New York Post, adding “the state will fork over between US$300 million and US$400 million, in line with a range requested by MLB officials.”
“Las Vegas is clearly a sports town, and Major League Baseball should be a part of it,” said Lombardo.
To help Ms. Little with any future plans, the NHL says teams must have a maximum of 20 dressed players; MLB dictates from 26 to 28 dressed players. Neither league has a quota for undressed players.
(3) comments
Gross but alice is cute.
not even interested in reading the article with such a trashy picture used for click bait or whatever. please do better and show some discretion. stick to the news and elevate yourselves above the tabloids. renewal getting more and more unlikely.
And I'm sure this happens most years in some form to the winning team. Agree, not news
