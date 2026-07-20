WHERE IS PARKER? CPS continues search for missing 11-year-old boy

The search continues for a missing 11-year-old boy in Calgary named Parker, with Calgary Police Service (CPS) releasing clips of Parker captured on CCTV footage in the 5500 block of Travis Cres. NE on Thursday at around 12:52 pm.

He was last seen on Thursday at his home in the 0 to 100 block of Connaught Drive NW between 11:08 and 11:41 am.

"We are asking Calgarians to check their properties for signs of Parker. Every search matters & even places you've already looked should be checked a second time," stated CPS on Sunday.

Parker is described as last being seen shirtless, wearing black shorts and black noise-canceling headphones; Parker has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4'11 and weighs around 90 lbs .