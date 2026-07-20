WHERE IS PARKER? CPS continues search for missing 11-year-old boy

The search continues for a missing 11-year-old boy in Calgary named Parker, with Calgary Police Service (CPS) releasing clips of Parker captured on CCTV footage in the 5500 block of Travis Cres. NE on Thursday at around 12:52 pm.
He was last seen on Thursday at his home in the 0 to 100 block of Connaught Drive NW between 11:08 and 11:41 am.
"We are asking Calgarians to check their properties for signs of Parker. Every search matters & even places you've already looked should be checked a second time," stated CPS on Sunday.
Parker is described as last being seen shirtless, wearing black shorts and black noise-canceling headphones; Parker has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4'11 and weighs around 90 lbs .
CPS is encouraging Calgarians, especially those in the mentioned or surrounding neighborhoods, to check their vehicles, trucks, trailers or RVs especially if they haven't been used recently, and look inside.
"Thoroughly search garages, sheds, play structures, storage areas, utility rooms, cupboards, basements, under decks & other enclosed spaces where a child may seek shelter from the heat."
"Look carefully in narrow spaces between fences & hedges, behind lawn equipment & in any small area where a child could go unnoticed."
They mention that Parker has a tendency to enter homes and lock the door behind him, and for this reason even, if people believe they locked their homes, garages, and sheds themselves, they should check just in case.
CPS also announced Sunday they are now working with the RCMP in their ongoing effort to locate Parker.
They warn members of the public may see "a significant police and search presence in these communities, including our Air Support Unit, Mounted Patrol Team, Mountain Bike Unit, Canine Unit, patrol officers, investigators and trained search volunteers."
They advise, though well-meaning members of the public may attempt to search for Parker, "the heat and inherent risks with searching" there may put volunteers at risk of requiring assistance from CPS and EMS themselves which, "would divert critical resources away from the ongoing effort to locate Parker."
CPS says they also have over 120 trained search volunteers, 300 CPS officers and approximately 50 hours of CCTV, residential security cameras and dashcam footage all in an effort to locate Parker.
CPS reminds the public that Parker is autistic and nonverbal, which can mean he can become startled when approached by strangers.
"If Parker is located, members of the public are asked not to approach him. Instead, keep him in sight and call 911 immediately."
In a statement from Parker's family released Saturday, they ask members of their community to "keep an eye out for Parker. Please check your neighbourhoods, parks, green spaces, yards, sheds, garages, hot tubs and other places where he may have found shelter."
"The support from our community has been overwhelming."
"To everyone who has searched, shared his photo, provided information, or kept Parker in your thoughts, thank you."
"Knowing that so many people care and are looking for our son has given us strength during the most difficult time of our lives."
"Parker is deeply loved, and he is missed immensely. We just want our son home."
At a press conference Monday, CPS announced they would be releasing more CCTV footage of Parker, which was captured on Thursday at around 12:47 p.m. near McKnight Boulevard and Centre Street NW.
"As a result, we're asking anyone in the Thorncliffe area who has CCTV footage from July 16, 2026, through today to please submit it to the police, even if Parker does not appear in the footage," stated CPS.
Sgt. Scott Guterson, from CPS' Missing Persons Team, stated there have been "500 or so searchers who have been involved over the last four days."
"Their total combined travel distance is about 6,500 kilometers, which, for reference, is the distance between Calgary and Dublin, Ireland."