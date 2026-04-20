News

WHERE'S CANADA'S BEEF: Canada's declining cattle causing rising beef prices

Canada has a declining cattle problem — with fewer cattle than two decades earlier, yet with 10 million more people to feed.
Where's the beef?
Where's the beef?Grok AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Beef
Food Affordability
Alberta Beef
Beef Prices
Dr. Sylvain Charlebois
The Food Professor
beef prices canada
beef producers
declining cattle population
Canada's declining cattle
cattle decline
food affordability canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news