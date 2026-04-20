WHERE'S CANADA'S BEEF: Canada's declining cattle causing rising beef prices

Where's the beef?According to the food professor, also known as Sylvain Charlebois, who runs an agri-food lab at Dalhousie University, it is not going into the hands of Canadians.The prized red meat has become a declining product in the Canadian diet, driven by the diminishing cattle population in the country.According to Statistics Canada (SC), as of January 2026, the cattle population was 11.1 million, a decline of an estimated 4 million compared to over two decades earlier in 2005. .Not to mention the large population difference over the two decades, with an almost 10 million population increase.There are currently fewer cattle now than in 2005, yet the population is much larger — so, what does this mean for beef consumption in Canada?For one, the diet of Canadians will be affected.According to a post on X from 2024, Charlebois says Canadians were estimated to consume 23.4 kg of beef — down from 41.4 kg in 1981.."This represents a 43.4% decrease in beef consumption over the past 35 years," writes Charlebois.Charlebois attributed the decline to droughts which he says give beef producers with fairly priced cattle "a good time to exit."Further, he stated in the Toronto Sun, droughts have impacted all of North America — with cattle producers reducing their herds and facing tighter supplies.With higher food costs for cattle, elevated interest rates (the cattle industry being a capital-heavy), and downsizing herds (therefore less product) this inevitably leads to, prices for beef skyrocketing..PERMIT TO SELL BEEF?: Behind Ottawa's beef with beef importers.Many also exit the industry leaving a beneficial profit for those left — but for consumers no benefits seem to be in sight. What also spikes beef costs are the feds' own regulations.Something the Western Standard has previously done a story on, they are doing so by requiring many beef suppliers to request government-administered beef import permits, even though they do not seem to be following through on handing them out.This is made worse since Canada does, in fact, need more beef..Reflecting on his beef increase prediction from 2024, Charlebois writes, "I was right... And...sorry."According to new data from SC, in March, fresh and frozen beef prices were up nearly 13% compared to a year earlier.