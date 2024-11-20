WHERE'S THE BEEF: RCMP investigate $60,000 fraud in meat scam, arrest warrant issued

Three Hills RCMP has charged a Penticton, B.C., woman in connection with a $60,000 meat purchase scam involving multiple victims across Canada.In December 2023, RCMP launched a fraud investigation after 16 individuals reported transferring money to a company called DBL Meats, allegedly based in Kelowna, B.C., which claimed to deliver fresh farm products. Despite sending approximately $60,000 via e-transfer, the victims never received their orders.Investigators have determined DBL Meats was not a legitimate business and was used to fraudulently obtain funds.Krysta-Lyn Williams, 36, of Penticton, B.C., has been charged with fraud over $5,000, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. Authorities are seeking information about her whereabouts and believe additional individuals may have fallen victim to the scam.Anyone with information or who has been affected by this crime is urged to contact Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5539. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or via P3Tips.com.