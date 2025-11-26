News

'WHERE'S WALDO?' PM missing as Ottawa clashes over Alberta pipeline

"Where's Waldo" said Poilievre in reference to the prime minister not being in question period
"Where's Waldo" said Poilievre in reference to the prime minister not being in question periodAI Image: CHAT GPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
BC NDP Premier David Eby
Alberta Carney climate change
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson
Alberta pipeline
Waldo

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news