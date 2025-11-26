'WHERE'S WALDO?' PM missing as Ottawa clashes over Alberta pipeline

Tensions rose in the House of Commons on Wednesday as MPs clashed over a proposed Alberta to Pacific pipeline. The debate focused on constitutional authority, environmental impact, economic benefits and allegations that the Prime Minister's past ties to Brookfield Asset Management may pose potential conflicts of interest.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pressed the government on constitutional authority and called for immediate approval of the pipeline. He cited Section 92(10)(a) of the Constitution, arguing the federal government has exclusive jurisdiction over interprovincial infrastructure. .Poilievre told the House that Canadians want to export energy to markets beyond the United States. Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson did not commit to a firm approval and repeatedly invited Poilievre to attend a federal provincial announcement scheduled for Calgary.The Prime Minister's absence became a repeated theme throughout the exchange.After Poilievre made the "Where is Waldo" remark, the Speaker intervened and cautioned him to adjust his language..Poilievre accused the Prime Minister of losing interest in trade files, saying he had shifted from "elbows up to who cares" while negotiations with the United States remain unresolved on softwood lumber, tariffs and the digital services tax.Members of the Bloc Québécois criticized the Liberals for supporting the pipeline project. Bloc MPs described it as a "dirty oil pipeline" and warned it could become another costly venture similar to the Trans Mountain expansion. They argued the federal government is pushing ahead quietly despite growing climate and biodiversity concerns. Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon rejected the criticism and said the Liberal government is pursuing responsible economic development that balances national interests with environmental considerations..Opposition MPs raised further concerns about Carney's past employment with Brookfield Asset Management. They questioned whether upcoming federal support for carbon capture investments could indirectly benefit companies in which Brookfield holds a stake. Hodgson dismissed the allegations as conspiracy rhetoric and said the federal government is negotiating primarily with established industry consortiums.Government officials insisted Canada continues to defend its trading interests and said additional supports for domestic industries will be announced. They emphasized that any pipeline approval will require provincial and Indigenous consent.A joint federal Alberta announcement on energy infrastructure is expected in Calgary. With no timeline for a final decision and the Prime Minister absent from the chamber during the debate, the pipeline remains a central point of division in national discussions on economics, energy security and climate policy.