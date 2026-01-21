Which Canadian province has the highest homicide rate?

Statistics Canada has released new data that includes updated numbers for homicides in 2024, the most recent year for which such statistics are available.While Canada is not known for having a high rate of homicide — as of 2024 the national rate sits at 1.91 homicides per 100,000 people — some provinces buck this trend, with the top province having a rate more than three times the national average.Let's take a look at where each province stands..10. Newfoundland and Labrador - 0.73 homicides per 100,000"The Rock" is the province in Canada that has the lowest rate of homicide. With a relatively low and sparsely distributed population of just over half a million, it's no surprise that the Newfoundlanders take the bottom, but best, spot. .9. Quebec - 1.07 homicides per 100,000This may come as a surprise to many, as Canada's second most populated province has the second lowest homicide rate. With a population of just over 9 million, this is an impressive rate..8. Prince Edward Island - 1.12 homicides per 100,000Many wouldn't have thought that the Garden in the Gulf would rank higher than Quebec, but the numbers speak for themselves. Despite ranking higher than Quebec, PEI's rate is still well below the national average of 1.91. .7. British Columbia - 1.63 homicides per 100,000The first Western province on this list, BC is also a province that saw a considerable drop from the 2023 rate, which was 2.22 per 100,000. This was the second biggest drop in homicide rate between 2023 and 2024, ranking only behind Newfoundland and Labrador. .6. Ontario - 1.75 homicides per 100,000Canada's most populated province surprisingly has a number below the national average. Despite this relatively low rate, Ontario is home to the city with the highest homicide rate in the country, Thunder Bay, with a rate of 6.08, more than three times the provincial average.5. Alberta - 2.00 homicides per 100,000Taking the middle spot on this list is Alberta with a homicide rate of 2.00 per 100,000, just slightly over the national average. This number also signifies a 20% drop from the 2023 provincial rate. .4. New Brunswick - 2.11 homicides per 100,00New Brunswick takes the fourth spot with a homicide rate of 2.11 homicides per 100,000. This number is more than double the 2023 rate of 1.08, making New Brunswick one of the biggest per capita increases on this list. 3. Nova Scotia - 2.32 homicides per 100,000 Staying in the Maritimes, Nova Scotia takes third place and has the highest rate in Eastern Canada. Like New Brunswick, the 2024 rate is close to double the 2023 rate, which was 1.33 per 100,000..2. Saskatchewan - 5.24 homicides per 100,000Taking a big jump up from third place is Saskatchewan with a rate of 5.24 homicides per 100,000, close to triple the national average. In addition to the overall provincial rate, both Regina and Saskatoon are in the top 10 Canadian cities with the highest homicide rate. 1. Manitoba - 6.29 homicides per 100,000Manitoba sits in the top spot, which it has occupied since 2022. Before then, the title had flipped back and forth between the Keystone Province and Saskatchewan. The provincial capital, Winnipeg, has consistently ranked as the major Canadian city with the highest homicide rate, even garnering the nickname 'Murderpeg.'.Data for this list was sourced from Statistics Canada. A simplified a detailed data sets for this information can be found on the attached links.