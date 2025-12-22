The number of medical assistance in dying cases in Canada has increased by 7% from 2023 to 2024.When comparing the 2022 and 2024 numbers, MAID deaths increased by 24%.But where are these MAID deaths concentrated?Which provinces are responsible for the majority of MAID deaths, or are these euthanasia cases dispersed evenly throughout Canada?Here's a ranked list of the provinces where the majority of MAID deaths occur in 2024, based on the most recent statistics from Statistics Canada:.1. Quebec: Low and behold, Quebec is first with 36.4% of the total 16,499 MAID deaths in 2024.This means in 2024, Quebec had 5,998 patients receive MAID.When comparing 2023 cases, Quebec accounted for 36.5% of MAID cases, 5,601 deaths by MAID, an increase of 6.8% over a year. In 2024, the feds' stated on its website nurse practitioners and clinicians practicing MAID may interpret the legislation to now permit provinces and territories to create further policies surrounding MAID, so long as they do not attempt to permit actions the Criminal Code prohibits.As the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC) reported, Quebec then was set "to unilaterally permit actions that the Criminal Code prohibits—it will allow people to sign an 'advanced directive' for a clinician to end their life in the future when they lack the capacity to consent to their death.".Meaning, when a patient with dementia who had signed off on MAID prior to them losing their memories is confused and unaware of what is happening, plus possibly emotional, health practitioners will have to restrain them — so they can end their life.2. Ontario: This may not come as a surprise either, as it is the most populated province — with 30% of MAID patients who were killed in 2024 came from here.This means 4,944 patients were approved for euthanasia, while in 2023, 30.3% of euthanasia patients came from the province, totaling 4,644 patients.The increase from 2023 to 2024 for MAID cases is 6.3%..3. British Columbia (BC): the province experienced 18.2% of the MAID cases across the country, accounting for 2,997 deaths.Compared to 2023, which had 18% of MAID cases, or 2,759 deaths, there was an 8.2% increase over a year.4. Alberta: the province accounted for 6.8% of MAID cases in 2024, a total of 1,117 MAID deaths.In comparison to 2023, Alberta accounted for 6.4% of MAID cases, totaling 944 deaths, the province experienced a 16.8% increase..5. Nova Scotia (NS): the province accounted for 2.7% of MAID cases, or 445 euthanasia deaths in the country.In 2023, the province accounted for 2.3% of MAID cases, a total of 359 deaths, representing an increase of 21.4% over a year.6. Saskatchewan: 2.1% of MAID deaths came from the province, with a total of 341 people.Back in 2023, it accounted for 2.2% of MAID deaths, with 344 people dying by MAID — an almost 1% decrease..7. Manitoba: Accounting for a small number of cases, but cases nonetheless, the province had 1.1% of MAID cases, or 186 deaths from MAID.When compared that with 2023 data, the province experienced a decrease in cases, accounting for 1.5% of MAID cases and 227 deaths, an almost 20% decrease.8. Newfoundland and Labrador (NL): The province had 0.7% of MAID cases and 108 deaths from MAID in the province. When compared to 2023 data, there was a 40% increase, with the province having 0.5% of MAID cases and 72 MAID deaths that year..9. Prince Edward Island (PEI): The province had 0.3% of MAID deaths, a total of 57 people died by MAID in 2024 in the province.In 2023, PEI had 0.3% of MAID cases, with a total of 44 people dying from MAID.10. Yukon: The territory accounted for 0.1% of MAID cases and had a total of 14 people die by euthanization. The 2023 data for MAID was not disclosed.