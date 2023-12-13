Whistleblower tells MPs release all documents from taxpayer-funded foundation

MPs are being urged by whistleblowers to publicly release hundreds of documents revealing insider dealings at a foundation paid for by taxpayers.According to one witness who testified before the Commons Industry committee, approximately $150 million was paid to associates or individuals connected to Sustainable Development Technology Canada.“Sustainable Development Technology Canada’s board, executives and senior management must be held accountable for their gross mismanagement of taxpayer money and the gross misconduct that has been perpetrated by the toxic senior management team that has victimized countless employees,” testified a whistleblower identified only as Witness Number One. “The federal government must also be held accountable for its embarrassing lack of oversight.”As of Wednesday morning, the foundation's CEO and chair have resigned amidst ongoing investigations by the Ethics Commissioner and Auditor General.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, whistleblowers in a 345-page report documented what Witness Number One described as “gross mismanagement across every aspect of operations,” including inside dealings.Witness Number One told MPs that he and some 20 other whistleblowers could document instances of the foundation “improperly distributing almost $150 million in taxpayer dollars” to friends of executives. “We are willing to provide all the information on the condition it is also publicly released,” he said.“This is a staggering level of incompetence, willful ignorance and corruption that has resulted in Sustainable Development Technology Canada improperly distributing almost $150 million in taxpayer dollars,” said Witness Number One.“Up to $150 million taxpayer dollars have been misappropriated?” asked Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, ON). “Correct,” replied Witness Number One.“How many board members and executives are in conflicts of interest and are funding companies they have a financial interest in?” asked Barrett. “At least half of them,” replied Witness Number One.“What motivated you to come here and testify?” asked Bloc Québécois MP Sébastien Lemire (Abitibi-Témiscamingue, QC). “Accountability,” replied Witness Number One.“Why should we believe your testimony?” asked Lemire. “Because I am not a disgruntled employee,” replied Witness Number One. “I am one of the few employees who wasn’t fired.”On Tuesday, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne declined to comment on the testimony.On November 6, Champagne testified that he had refused to speak with any whistleblowers but had suspended all ongoing funding for Sustainable Development Technology Canada until ethics reports were completed.“I want to get to the bottom of this more than anyone else,” said Champagne.“The buck stops with me and everything. I agree with that. But I need to do it in a way which is fair.”“The allegations of mismanagement are serious,” said Champagne. “It is important for us to act quickly.”