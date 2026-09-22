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Whitby man charged over threat to shoot Durham synagogue

Mayor briefed as police add High Holiday patrols after Belleville gunfire
Durham police said they have increased patrols around Jewish places of worship
Durham police said they have increased patrols around Jewish places of worshipDurham Police
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