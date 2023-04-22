Karine Jean-Pierre on CNN

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked to appear on CNN This Morning this past week and agreed, as long as Don Lemon was not going to do the interview.

“Jean-Pierre, a guest on the morning show on Thursday, made it clear to CNN that she did not want to go head-to-head with the bombastic anchor,” a source with knowledge told The New York Post, adding, “The White House asked for her not to be interviewed by Don.” 

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

