White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked to appear on CNN This Morning this past week and agreed, as long as Don Lemon was not going to do the interview.
“Jean-Pierre, a guest on the morning show on Thursday, made it clear to CNN that she did not want to go head-to-head with the bombastic anchor,” a source with knowledge told The New York Post, adding, “The White House asked for her not to be interviewed by Don.”
Lemon’s cohost on the program, Poppy Harlow, interviewed the press secretary, with a CNN insider telling The Post Harlow had been “earmarked to do the interview because the show’s staff has to produce around Lemon, who has been in the spotlight for a series of on-air missteps.”
“He’s just a constant f—ing distraction,” the insider said.
There was no explanation from Jean-Pierre or the White House why the demand to not be interviewed by Lemon was made, with CNN insiders speculating it was likely because of the anchor’s recent on-air gaffes or because of previous tense on-air exchanges in the past, in which Lemon grilled Jean-Pierre over President Biden’s mental fitness, says The Post.
“We’re not going to detail our conversations with any media outlets, but as always the anchor is the network’s call and not ours,” a rep for Jean-Pierre told the newspaper.
“The decision to have Poppy conduct the interview was made independently by CNN,” said a network spokesperson.
When asked for her comments at a White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre didn’t hesitate.
“That is something clearly that needs to be addressed,” she said carefully, referring to CNN’s obligation to deal with Lemon’s remarks.
The rocky relationship between Jean-Pierre and Lemon can be traced back to last year, when he asked her about Biden’s mental fitness, amid reporting from the New York Times about members of the Democratic Party having concerns about the chief executive’s leadership ability, says The Post.
“Does the president have the stamina, physically and mentally, do you think, to continue on even after 2024?” Lemon asked the press secretary.
“That is not a question that we should be even asking,” she replied.
At the time he said the president is a “nice man,” but he's 80 years old, and as a man in his 50s, he (Lemon) himself has “trouble recalling things.”
“I’m not as sharp as I used to be. And the job of president of the United States is a really, really tough job,” Lemon said.
“I’m sure he’s up to the job, but it is my job as a journalist to ask.”
DON LEMON: "Does the president has the stamina, physically and mentally, do you think to continue on even after 2024?"KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "That is not a question that we should be even asking" pic.twitter.com/dUfQil9qKp
