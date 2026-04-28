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WHITE MEN NEED NOT APPLY: Federal aviation investigator job posting criticized as discriminatory

A federal government agency is hiring senior aviation accident investigators, but states applicants are limited to “employment equity groups” — so white men need not apply.
A federal government agency is hiring senior aviation accident investigators, but states applicants are limited to “employment equity groups” — so white men need not apply.Courtesy of Wikipedia
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