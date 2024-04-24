White Rock, BC, hit by another violent crime as man stabbed to death at pier

Violence has once again hit the BC coastal community of White Rock with a man being stabbed to death at the pier on Tuesday night.Police are investigating whether the stabbing is connected to another one just days earlier.It comes after shocking video went viral on February 22 that showed a man opening fire on a vehicle with a fully automatic firearm.Tuesday's murder took place about 9:26 p.m., when White Rock RCMP received a report of a man with apparent stab wounds in the 15400 block of Marine Dr. Despite immediate efforts by first responders at the scene, the victim succumbed to their injuries.Law enforcement swiftly responded to the call, with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service also joining the efforts, albeit without success in locating the suspect. The assailant, described as a black male, standing 5-ft. 11-ins. and wearing a hat with a grey hoodie pulled over it, was last seen fleeing northbound from the promenade towards Marine Drive.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been mobilized, collaborating closely with White Rock RCMP. The vicinity surrounding the crime scene has been cordoned off as authorities work to collect crucial evidence, with the duration of the closure yet to be determined.Drawing attention to the unsettling similarities between this incident and a previous one on Sunday evening, law enforcement is actively exploring the possibility of a definitive connection between the two events.Addressing growing apprehensions within the community, White Rock RCMP Detachment Commander, Staff Sgt. Rob Dixon, emphasized that public safety remains their paramount concern. He assured residents that patrols have been intensified, with officers diligently coordinating efforts with IHIT to identify the suspect.Individuals with any pertinent information are urged to contact the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or via email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.