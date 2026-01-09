'WHITE SOLIDARITY': Musk draws fire, racism accusations over social media posts

CALGARY — Elon Musk has once again become embroiled in controversy on X after he retweeted a post that critics are saying promotes "white supremacy."On Thursday, Musk quoted a post on X by Jerr (@jerr_rrej), a self-published author, which discussed how “if White men become a minority, we will be slaughtered.”.“Remember, if non-Whites openly hate White men while White men hold a collective majority, then they will be 1,000 times more hostile and cruel when they are a majority over Whites.“White solidarity is the only way to survive.”In his repost, Musk responded with the “100%” emoji, which was seen by many as an endorsement of the statement and caused a viral debate that was largely split along ideological lines..Controversial British politician George Galloway, leader of the Workers Party of Britain, criticized Musk, asking on X, “What is it about this genius that is absolutely obsessed with the colour of people’s skin?”The latest controversy follows a series of incidents in which Musk has faced accusations of amplifying extremist or racially charged statements.Nearly a year ago, Musk drew criticism after making a one-handed gesture during an event surrounding US President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.While some observers interpreted the gesture as resembling a Nazi salute, the richest man in the world’s defenders, including several Jewish organizations, rejected that narrative and said the gesture was misinterpreted.Musk also faced backlash again in December after tweeting the phrase, “no more white guilt.”.Jerr later thanked Musk, writing: “Elon, appreciate you supporting free speech and supporting White solidarity.”The post also urged Musk to reconsider his support for the US H-1B visa program, claiming that younger white Americans are being "shut out" of the workforce.In the same thread as the reposted statement, another user, @iamyesyouareno, commented, “we have no idea what lies ahead of us. Wake up.”Musk replied with “true.”Mainstream media outlets were quick to criticize Musk’s actions. On CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip, the host described the reposted content as “blatant, racist, white supremacist,” adding that she did not understand “how [Musk] is still walking around the White House.”.Panelist Leigh McGowan, host of the podcast PoliticsGirl, also slammed Musk and dismissed his claims, saying, “White people are in no danger of going anywhere,” further calling the narrative a “baseless, racist conspiracy theory.”The exchange prompted a large number of responses from figures on X known for differing views on immigration and race.Anthropologist and popular YouTube personality Robert Sepehr wrote that, “no amount of bending the knee to BLM, listening to hip hop, promoting anti-White historical revisionism, or virtue signalling will save you. Learn from history or repeat it.”.Dr. Ricardo Duchesne, a former University of New Brunswick professor who took early retirement after his views on immigration were denounced as alleged hate speech, warned of violence against white populations and called for what he described as “mass remigrations.”“No one can respect a people that demonizes its heritage and celebrates aggressive foreigners,” he stated.Later on Thursday, Musk updated his pinned post on X to feature a video from Canadian professor Gad Saad, who outlined what he called a plan for “how to save the West.”.In the video, Saad argued that “in order for the West to win this civilizational battle, it must proudly and unequivocally defend Western values; recognize that all cultures are not equal, recognize that all religious beliefs are not equally consistent with Western values, and recognize that all immigrants are not equally likely to assimilate and adopt Western values.”