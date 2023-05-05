World Health Organization sign

World Health Organization sign 

 Courtesy World Health Organization

The World Health Organization (WHO) leader announced Friday the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer classified as a worldwide health crisis.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (source: CBC)

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the decision to lift the global public health emergency was based on a recommendation from the WHO’s Emergency committee.

