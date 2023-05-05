The World Health Organization (WHO) leader announced Friday the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer classified as a worldwide health crisis.
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the decision to lift the global public health emergency was based on a recommendation from the WHO’s Emergency committee.
“Yesterday, the Emergency committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice,” said Ghebreyesus.
“It is, therefore, with great hope I declare #COVID19 over as a global health emergency. However, that does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat. Last week, COVID-19 claimed a life every three minutes — and that’s just the deaths we know about.”
“The global public health emergency has ended,” said Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program.
“[But] still a public health threat out there. We fully expect this virus will continue to transmit. The battle is not over.”
In 2019, COVID-19 was first identified in Wuhan, China and spread globally, resulting in more than three years of lockdowns and other public health restrictions.
On Jan. 30, 2020, the WHO declared COVID-19 a “public health emergency of international concern” and later, on March 11, 2020, officially classified it as a pandemic.
Most countries, including Canada, removed the majority or all of their public health measures that were put in place due to COVID-19.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
