News

WHO declares mpox a public health emergency again

Mpox, formerly called monkeypox, has been declared a public health emergency of international concern for the second time in two years
Mpox, formerly called monkeypox, has been declared a public health emergency of international concern for the second time in two yearsPhoto courtesy World Health Organization
Loading content, please wait...
Monkeypox
World Health Organization Who
Democratic Republic Of Congo
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
mpox

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news