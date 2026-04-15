WHO IS THIS FIREBUG?: Calgary police seek suspect in Bridlewood arson after garage and home targeted

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect linked to a deliberately set fire that damaged a garage and nearly spread to a home in the city’s southwest.Emergency crews were called around 3 a.m. on April 1 to a fire at a detached garage in the 100 block of Bridlewood Ave. S.W. Following an investigation, the Calgary Police Service Arson Unit determined the blaze was intentionally set.Investigators say two individuals entered the rear yard of the property, set fire to the garage and then attempted to ignite the home before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.Police have now released a description of one of the suspects after exhausting other investigative leads. The man is described as about 50 years old, with a medium build, short grey hair and a tattoo on the left side of his neck. At the time, he was wearing a grey hoodie over a blue T-shirt, dark pants and white sneakers.No injuries were reported, but the incident has raised concerns about the potential risk to nearby residents.Police are urging anyone with information about the suspect or the घटना to come forward. Tips can be provided by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.