The explosive growth of a new Facebook group on 15-minute cities provides a barometer for growing public backlash against the concept.
Rejecting The 15 Minute City (Global) was launched by a Canadian on February 2 and already has more than 8,100 members. The author of this article asked members what they believed the concept entailed and why it concerned them, prompting almost 300 comments.
The concept was unveiled at COP21 in 2015 as an urban design concept to make needed amenities available to anyone within a 15-minute walk or bike ride. Although the idea has caught on in Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, and other Canadian cities, many Canadians are leery.
Trish Perkins-Triebner of Woodstock, Ontario, says,m“15-minute cities isn’t a terrible idea in if itself. Having necessities of life closer to home is never a bad thing. The issue lies with the surveillance and data collecting. And of course restriction of movement to areas outside of the 15-minute zone. It’s [government] overreach at its finest. And it’s the end of freedom. Crucify 15-minute cities by simply saying NO.”
In Edmonton, Jill Whynot says “fines for freedom of movement” concern her. A precedent comes from Oxford, UK, which will divide the city into 15-minute districts in 2024. People with permits get 100 visits a year and fines equal to $56 Canadian for each additional trip.
BC resident Carrie Godard has a similar assessment: “Total control, communism, dictatorship. Same thing Hitler did only this is on a global scale. They'll become ghettos. History repeating itself on a much larger scale.”
Lorie Growth of Hay Lakes, Alberta agrees. “Except this time the wall will be built electronically and all citizens will be captive, not just Jews. Always starts out as a nice idea…until it is not.”
Darcy Atkinson of the Grande Prairie, Alberta, area calls 15-minute cities the “second step to total domination over the people. Covid was the first step to see how we would respond! And like the sheep…we followed 😡🤬.”
Southeast Calgary resident Donna Anderson expects the worst.
“Control of our lives by power hungry fanatics, annoying constant having to comply or be penalized, having to watch in case we have overages or pay for them, not getting the food or supplies we need like Cuba or policed like China, no freedom of movement.”
A 68-year-old living in Hythe, Alberta foresees the 15-minute concept intersecting with a digital ID and currency.
“I am wondering how store owners will feel about limited customer bases — and they will expect you to be biking and walking in these areas. Ever try to get a week’s worth of groceries for a family on a bike? To me it seems the government wants more control over our lives. Add the digital passport to this and we are very controlled and your every movement is tracked,” says Sharon Cudmore.
“Soon we will be playing Hunger Games for real. If we lose our cash system we lose many things. Just something simple like yard sales, maybe buying a few eggs from a farmer—being monitored and being told what to do.”
Marc Bois from Blind River, Ontario, says, “the government will have total control of what you do and when you do it. There will be no such thing as freedom anymore.”
Danelle Toner of Hamilton, Ontario, wrote, “They will sell it as being Green, better for the economy and environment (climate change) but basically it will be a ‘Pretty Concentration Camp.’ People will start being fined for leaving the ‘zone’, lose points for using too much energy, cell phone service, public parks etc., then when then happens they will be limited on what they can use from the bank accounts.”
Further east, Cherie Jacobs of Kahnawake, Quebec says, “It’s totalitarian which means an ultimate loss of all freedoms; if you don’t fall in line, they will shut you down.”
The scenarios leave Wendy McCarthy of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia thinking of future generations. “I am deeply concerned about the world our children will live in and their children…it breaks my heart.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(4) comments
“Climate change” is now synonymous with fascism
“Climate change” is the new N@zism
They tout these as a utopia for living. Everything close, all inclusive living for all ages. HOWEVER. What we must ask is why they began this journey. And why are ALL municipalities in on it, but none of us are in on it?
Since when do municipalities just up and decide what is good for us? Do we not pay taxes to ensure roads, parks, functioning traffic light and traffic bylaws? Suddenly our elected officials are deciding how we will live, what we live in, what we can have, and how much they will charge us for it. Anyone can go to the municipal website for your area, and see all this. It is often called Regional Plan. They often ask for your input, but believe me its lip service. The surveys make them sound amazing, and they ask leading and open ended questions.
But no one asked for this. We were happy to decide where we live, what sort of abode we would purchase. Now it seems those choices will be determined by town council.
Or is it? Maybe the administration of the municipal district is the ones who have decided to adopt and support this. Maybe they were offered incentives to adopt the new planning. NDP started this movement, but I don't see the UPC putting an end to it.
They force many things on you. You must use organics, you must re-cycle... and you dont have a choice but to use the town service for that. And the rates go up while service levels do not. And your taxes go up. And your water bill. And just shut up about it.... we are the boss.
Its time people took back control of all levels of government. Most towns in Alberta get about 400 people voting ( depending on town population) .... they vote in people who take charge of the living conditions of tens of thousands... but only 400 get to pick
Shame on those who do not vote.
Good article - great to see people getting involved.
I think there is a group in Ontario, headed by an ex-MP, that is forming to oppose over-reach by local municipalities who over-step their boundaries.
I encourage anyone who is concerned to call their Town/Village/ County or MD to enquire.
