15-minute cities

The explosive growth of a new Facebook group on 15-minute cities provides a barometer for growing public backlash against the concept.

Rejecting The 15 Minute City (Global) was launched by a Canadian on February 2 and already has more than 8,100 members. The author of this article asked members what they believed the concept entailed and why it concerned them, prompting almost 300 comments. 

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

“Climate change” is now synonymous with fascism

“Climate change” is the new N@zism

PersonOne
PersonOne

They tout these as a utopia for living. Everything close, all inclusive living for all ages. HOWEVER. What we must ask is why they began this journey. And why are ALL municipalities in on it, but none of us are in on it?

Since when do municipalities just up and decide what is good for us? Do we not pay taxes to ensure roads, parks, functioning traffic light and traffic bylaws? Suddenly our elected officials are deciding how we will live, what we live in, what we can have, and how much they will charge us for it. Anyone can go to the municipal website for your area, and see all this. It is often called Regional Plan. They often ask for your input, but believe me its lip service. The surveys make them sound amazing, and they ask leading and open ended questions.

But no one asked for this. We were happy to decide where we live, what sort of abode we would purchase. Now it seems those choices will be determined by town council.

Or is it? Maybe the administration of the municipal district is the ones who have decided to adopt and support this. Maybe they were offered incentives to adopt the new planning. NDP started this movement, but I don't see the UPC putting an end to it.

They force many things on you. You must use organics, you must re-cycle... and you dont have a choice but to use the town service for that. And the rates go up while service levels do not. And your taxes go up. And your water bill. And just shut up about it.... we are the boss.

Its time people took back control of all levels of government. Most towns in Alberta get about 400 people voting ( depending on town population) .... they vote in people who take charge of the living conditions of tens of thousands... but only 400 get to pick

Shame on those who do not vote.

JPB
JPB

Good article - great to see people getting involved.

PersonOne
PersonOne

I think there is a group in Ontario, headed by an ex-MP, that is forming to oppose over-reach by local municipalities who over-step their boundaries.

I encourage anyone who is concerned to call their Town/Village/ County or MD to enquire.

