News

Widdowson judicial review targets University of Lethbridge over cancelled lecture

Dr. Frances Widdowson and former undergraduate student Jonah Pickle were in court Friday for a judicial review challenging the University of Lethbridge’s decision to cancel a 2023 campus speaking event.
Dr. Frances Widdowson and former undergraduate student Jonah Pickle were in court Friday for a judicial review challenging the University of Lethbridge’s decision to cancel a 2023 campus speaking event. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Mount Royal University
University Of Lethbridge
Free Speech
Jonah Pickle
Glenn Blackett
Frances Widdowson
Mike Mahon
University of Lethbridge free speech conflicts
Matthew Woodley

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news