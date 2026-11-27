CALGARY — Earlier this month, Alberta's NDP released an economic plan that included a promise to build "a more resilient economy" in part by "protecting Alberta's landscapes and clean water by reinstating the moratorium on coal mining in the Eastern Slopes."The November 12 pledge went largely under the radar.Pat Rypien, the current mayor of the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass, was one of the people who told me she hadn't seen it.Five days later, voters in the Pass elected Mike McGee, a supporter of the proposed Grassy Mountain metallurgical coal mine, in a by-election for municipal council.Before the November 17 vote, the Crowsnest Pass Herald put a series of questions to McGee and the four other candidates.One of those was whether candidates supported Northback Holdings' proposed Grassy Mountain metallurgical coal project, which has been a source of controversy in recent years.Five answers. Five yeses.In his response, McGee said that mining had been a "backbone of this community for generations" and that "many longtime residents have made a good living, directly or indirectly, from the industry."He believed responsible mining development could bring more jobs and economic growth back to the Pass..Northback plans to resubmit controversial Grassy Mountain mine proposal for approval."I'd like to see our community prosper, and I believe the mining industry can play a role in that future," he stated.McGee won 493 of the 1,091 votes cast, according to the municipality's official count.However, since every candidate supported Grassy Mountain, the result tells us little about whether coal is king in local residents' minds.But in 2024, locals did have a chance to vote on Grassy Mountain, and almost 72% voted in favour of its development.What would the NDP's proposed moratorium mean for that project and for the economic situation in the Pass?The Western Standard has reached out to the Alberta NDP several times to ask what the party has to say to the local residents who want coal mining and what its plan for jobs in the Pass would be if coal were off the table.Silence.I asked Rypien whether anyone from the NDP or the UCP had spoken to the municipality lately about a coal moratorium or Grassy Mountain."No," she said pointedly..EXCLUSIVE: Corb Lund's anti-coal campaign connected to NDP-linked media and organizing agency.Blair Painter, who was mayor of Crowsnest Pass for 15 years, was easier to get an answer from.He called the proposed moratorium "devastating" for the Pass."We don't have an industry here, and our tax base is over 75% residential. If they went ahead with this, if [the NDP] were successful, it would be devastating," Painter said.There isn't much industry in the Pass, and, according to Painter, tourism can't fill the economic role either."It's seasonal, and it only employs a very small percentage of our residents, and they pay tourism wages," he said."It really doesn't do a lot of benefit to the community other than bringing people in to enjoy our area. But as for the local residents, it could disappear and we wouldn't notice it."Rypien, the current mayor, did, however, give tourism more credit."Tourism is here already, now that the Pass has been discovered, there's no question that it's drawing people to the community. But, we do need to have something to do. Bigger than tourism, I believe, at the moment," she said, adding the current council supports Grassy Mountain and expects the community to benefit..In a June 22, 2026, release, current NDP leader Naheed Nenshi said, "Alberta's New Democrats have always been clear: no coal mining on the Eastern Slopes."Always?When I asked Painter if he had ever talked to any NDP politicians about coal projects, he said, "Absolutely, and they were in favour of having this project go forward.""Was that under Rachel Notley?" I asked."Yep, it was," he replied.Nothing like a good flip-flop in politics.Livingstone-Macleod UCP MLA Chelsae Petrovic had a few things to say about the NDP's record on coal when her office was contacted."We are cleaning up a mess created by the NDP when they invited foreign coal companies back to protected lands in the Eastern Slopes in 2016 and then moved to do away with the protections," Petrovic told the Western Standard in a statement..That echoes a sentiment shared by Energy Minister Brian Jean's office, which has previously said, "After Albertans voted them out, the NDP flip-flopped and have invested in a campaign to end all coal mining in Alberta."The candidates had a few things to say about protecting the water, too — one of the major talking points in the debate over Grassy Mountain and in country music singer Corb Lund's Water Not Coal campaign.One, Brent Koinberg, wanted residents to have independent information about the risks to water, wildlife and public health.Any safeguards, he told the Herald, "must be credible and enforceable."Don Budgen, who finished second to McGee, said he'd respect a decision by environmental regulators to reject the mine..NDP-connected advocacy firm linked to anti-coal campaign.For all the talk about who changed their mind on coal, Petrovic offered a fairly straightforward test for anyone who wants to mine it going forward."Not a shovel will be put in the ground on any new project unless the proponent can show they can protect the waterways that feed communities throughout Alberta," she said when addressing environmental concerns.Fair enough.Let Northback make that case for Grassy Mountain.If the company can show regulators it can protect the water, the mine can and should go ahead.Would Nenshi's moratorium give the company that chance?Not likely.The NDP called its plan Good Jobs and a Better Economy.It would be interesting to hear which industry it thinks can provide the jobs and help pay the bills in Crowsnest Pass.