Wild Calgary cop chases end with five people facing dozens of charges

A dramatic overnight police pursuit in Calgary resulted in the arrest of three men and two women, who now collectively face more than 50 charges. The incident unfolded on Tuesday, beginning with a stolen 2014 Ford Explorer SUV and culminating in the seizure of firearms and drugs.The police first noticed the white SUV in the area of Elbow Dr. and 75 Ave. SW, realizing it bore a stolen license plate. As officers attempted a traffic stop around 12:35 a.m., the driver accelerated at a high speed, prompting the engagement of the HAWCS (Helicopter Air Watch for Community Safety) unit. The pursuit continued until the suspects abandoned the vehicle in an underground parkade at 2020 4 St. SW, switching to a white 2023 Audi A3.Around 1:45 a.m., police attempted another traffic stop, but the suspects fled once more at high speed. During the pursuit, around 2:25 a.m., a bag was thrown from the Audi near an alley on McIntosh Rd. NE. The contents of the bag, upon retrieval, included a loaded firearm, ammunition, binoculars, and duct tape.Later, a man and a woman exited the Audi in a parking lot at 5125 126 Ave. SE, leading to their arrest. Simultaneously, the driver of a parked white Ford F150 truck, believed to be stolen, fled with a male suspect from the Audi at high speed. The subsequent search and arrest yielded a loaded firearm, a stolen passport a stolen license plate and other stolen documents inside the Audi.The suspects later abandoned the truck in the Ogden area and transferred to another stolen vehicle, a silver 2008 Pontiac Torrent. Their attempt to escape ended when the driver was arrested in an alleyway near Erin Woods Dr. SE, and the passenger, taking over the wheel, continued towards Buffalo Run Blvd. SW.Tsuu T’ina police effectively deployed a spike belt, bringing the second suspect's vehicle to a stop in an alleyway near Erin Woods Drive SE. The driver was ultimately arrested near the 4500 block of 37 Street SW, resulting in the seizure of a small amount of drugs and a weapon.The five individuals are now facing a combined total of 52 charges, ranging from possession of stolen property to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unauthorized possession of firearms. Charged are: Andrew George Fegler, 51, Kenneth Dean Jacobs, 41, Juanita Jane Morrissey, 47, Jesse Kaelin Strongeagle, 29 and Samantha Mary O'Brien, 33.