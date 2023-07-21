featured WILD GOOSE CHASE: Berlin 'lion' likely a boar By Dave Naylor Dave Naylor News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years. Author twitter Author email Jul 21, 2023 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Berlin lion on the loose Courtesy Twitter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After a day-long lion hunt by hundreds of armed-to-the-teeth Berlin police officers, officials now say they were probably looking for a big hog.On Thursday, police in the German capital urged people and their pets to stay indoors after someone saw and recorded what appeared to be a female lion.Police said the twitter footage was legitimate."There is no acute danger," Michael Grubert, mayor of the Kleinmachnow area where the animal was first spotted, told a press conference on Friday, the BBC reported.At the height of the hunt Thursday afternoon, more than 220 officers searched for the animal backed up by helicopters, drones and armoured vehicles normally used in terrorism operations.A dozen more sightings were called in during the day.Police were less than pleased when a group of teens started playing loud roaring lion sounds on a speaker near to the area where the search was going on."That helps neither the local community, nor the police in their search for the animal," police spokeswoman, Kerstin Schröder, told RBB.But one local animal expert said the creature was likely a wild boar, which are common in the forested areas of the Berlin suburb.Grubert said police could resume operations if the situation warranted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wild Boars Berlin Boar Kerstin Schröder Michael Grubert Dave Naylor News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years. Author twitter Author email Follow Dave Naylor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment BurdLadie Jul 21, 2023 9:56am Those don't look like boar ears. You'd find vegetation destruction, if it was a wild boar. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular City of Toronto looking to ban lawnmowers, leaf blowers Smith says she's going for a drive in a new hydrogen powered car to get a donair Trudeau's visit to Belleville Ontario cut short by protesters shouting 'traitor' SLOBODIAN: Defending small town lyrics bad, shooting ex-girlfriend lyrics OK Schulz spills beans on meeting with Guilbeault
(1) comment
Those don't look like boar ears. You'd find vegetation destruction, if it was a wild boar.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.