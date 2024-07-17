Wilder Calgary Zoo celebrates hatching of tiny tortoise

A small yet significant event has brought immense joy to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo. On July 8, the zoo's Animal Care, Health & Welfare (ACHW) team celebrated the hatching of a tiny Egyptian tortoise, marking a conservation milestone nine years in the making.The hatchling, which emerged from its shell to the delight of the ACHW team, comes from a clutch of two eggs laid in April by 13-year-old Alexandria, one of the zoo’s resident Egyptian tortoises. While the team remains cautiously optimistic about the viability of the second egg, the successful hatching of this tiny tortoise represents a crucial victory for the critically endangered species."The successful hatching of this newest addition is especially exciting for our team and important for the species," said Mona Keith, Animal Care Supervisor. "For many visitors, their first experience seeing incredible species like these tiny tortoises happens at our facility. This special moment builds connections and inspires action for wildlife conservation. With Egyptian tortoises being critically endangered in the wild, our support in helping them successfully produce offspring, while raising awareness about their conservation status, is vital for their survival."Breeding Egyptian tortoises has been a challenging endeavor for the ACHW team since the species first arrived at the zoo in 2015. The zoo's tortoise group, collectively known as a "creep," consists of five males and three females. They are part of a Species Survival Plan (SSP) designed to maximize the genetic diversity of the population in human care and support the long-term sustainability of this at-risk species.To ensure successful breeding, the ACHW team implemented a meticulous management plan. They initially kept the males and females separate for two years to reset any stored viable sperm in the females' reproductive tracts, which can last up to two years in tortoises. After this period, controlled breeding began in 2019. Over time, the approach evolved to allow all tortoises to reside together, enabling natural mate selection. Despite the uncertainty about the sire, the hatchling's arrival marks the first successful hatching of an Egyptian tortoise at the zoo.The incubation period for an Egyptian tortoise egg ranges from 70 to 126 days, depending on the temperature. Alexandria’s eggs were carefully transferred to an incubator, where the ACHW team controlled the temperature and monitored the eggs throughout the incubation period. Using a process called candling, they determined that the eggs were fertilized and viable. After an 84-day incubation period, the hatchling weighed in at a healthy 7.4 grams.At just nine days old, the hatchling — whose sex has not yet been confirmed — resides in a back-of-house space and is actively exploring its habitat. While it grows, it will remain behind the scenes and is not currently viewable by the public. Visitors can still see the rest of the creep in the African Savannah building during their zoo visit."Conservation isn't just something we do; it's our purpose and underscores our deep connection to nature and our duty to help safeguard the world we share," said Keith. "Like this tiny tortoise emerging into a vast world, its arrival symbolizes hope and resilience for its species. Through dedicated conservation efforts and education, we can foster this hope and strive towards a future where these remarkable reptiles can flourish."QUICK FACTS:Conservation Status: Over 50% of all known tortoise and turtle species face extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. This alarming statistic includes 187 out of 360 identified species.Species Survival Plan (SSP): Accredited zoos collaborate to protect the genetics of at-risk species through managed breeding programs known as SSPs. These programs aim to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse population in human care, helping to safeguard species from extinction.About Egyptian Tortoises: Also known as Kleinmann's tortoise, Leith's tortoise, and the Negev tortoise, Egyptian tortoises are the smallest tortoise species in the northern hemisphere. Once abundant across Libya, Egypt, and Israel, their population is now isolated to small patches in Libya. Classified as Critically Endangered under the IUCN Red List, they face significant threats from habitat loss, resource competition, and illegal poaching. Their low reproductive rate makes population recovery challenging in the wild.