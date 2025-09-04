News

Wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan cause nearly $300 million in insured losses

Wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan cause nearly $300 million in insured losses
Wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan cause nearly $300 million in insured losses Courtesy IBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Saskpoli
Wildfires
Manpoli
Insurance Bureau Of Canada
Aaron Sutherland
Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news