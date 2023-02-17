Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario lifted its remaining face mask requirements on Thursday, to the delight of one student who rebelled against the policy by wearing random household objects as face coverings.
"I couldn’t be happier. All the work leading up to this didn’t go to waste," said fourth-year philosophy student Kamil Bachouchi, who opposed the school's mandatory mask policy at every turn.
"I’m happy for the students that won’t feel pressure from the school or teachers that want to assert dominance. I want the school to explain themselves and provide a reason or an apology, so I won’t feel fulfilled until then. However, I will take this win. I feel good about this.
Wilfred Laurier said that while face coverings will no longer be mandatory anywhere on campus, students are still encouraged to respects others' choices to continue wearing masks. Students are also urged to continue self-monitoring for symptoms of respiratory diseases and stay home when ill.
"The university may re-implement health and safety requirements at any time in response to changing conditions," they added.
After the school brought back its masking policy on Nov. 8, 2022, Bachouchi decided he would wear a different mask every day until the school dropped the "authoritarian" requirement. He sported a bell pepper, a head of lettuce, grapefruit, plastic bag, and a scuba mask to mock the mask mandate.
I’ve gotten a lot of support for showing what @Laurier is doing to students. I appreciate it.I intend to wear a different “face-covering” every class until the University removes the authoritarian measures.Today, I‘ll be wearing a Ziploc bag on my face.#NoMoreMasks🇨🇦(1/5) pic.twitter.com/jvn22E0x4D
Bachouchi said he didn't believe cloth masks could prevent COVID-19 outbreaks on campus, adding people should be free to decide whether or not they wear masks because “it’s a fundamental right to medical choice.”
Wilfred Laurier's decision to drop the mandate comes just a week after Western University in London, ON dropped its mask mandate in instructional spaces. Western said in a statement the move was made at the recommendation of Ontario’s chief medical officer of Health, as the rates of respiratory illnesses in the province continue to decline.
“Public health officials across the country agree COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future, and as we learn to live with it, we will continue to adjust and adapt,” Western said in the release.
If the "scientific" evidence indicates that wearing a mask does nothing useful or of value, WHY WOULD ANYONE WEAR ONE??? And why would a university full of people who supposedly understand these types of scientific enquiry, issue a mandate that they either MUST be worn, or are RECOMMENDED to be worn, or something similar? fire the overpaid clowns in administration, as a first step.
There are Dozens of Reliable Studies that all seem to agree . . . a cloth or paper mask cannot protect you from a Virus.
Breaking News:
Landmark Study Vindicates Everyone Who Touted Natural Immunity to COVID-19
An incredible visual in The Lancet proving that prior Covid infection confers better protection than vaccinations (It’s the longest line on these graphs). This should put the issue to rest once and for all.
https://www.westernstandard.news/news/wilfred-laurier-university-lifts-mask-mandate/article_8dae9b96-ae62-11ed-9179-bf9de03dc642.html
I am an engineer with a major in statistics. I've read all the data to justify that masks don't work- they are mandated by people who want to show they are doing something when they re actually doing more harm than good.
I have never worn them unless I had no choice. My dentist went full mask back in 2020 and I cancelled all appointments and haven't been back- I will someday but not with a mask. They can suffer without my business by allowing themselves to be lead by idiots.
I tried to see my doctor- can't without a mask. Have had 1 appointment via phone in the last 3years. As long as they require it I won't go unless I have to.
I've had an MRI scheduled and they require masking- It took 6 months to get an appointment and I have moved it twice to hopefully get in after the mask nonsense ends.
People say I am only hurting myself- Maybe true, but I refuse to accept that a condition of receiving healthcare is only under the mandate of wearing something absolutely worthless on my face by edict.
I shouldn't be forced to comply with idiocy to get healthcare, so I have chosen not to.
If we all pushed back, even a little, this stuff would stop, but there are too many out there who have drank the cool-aid and still think losing our rights and freedoms is OK even when it is proven to be useless.
I praise the Laurier student for doing his part and making a mockery of their stupidity.
Good for you, Kamil. You have strength of character. You showed the stupidity of the mask policy while the other students went along along with it like the good little sheeple they showed themselves to be. Pathetic!
Good for that student for showing the rest of the sheeple what a farce masks are!
The fact they still had one up until now tells you everything you need to know about the state of higher education in this country. That and why didn't the province end this madness a long time ago?
