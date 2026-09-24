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'WILFULLY BLIND': David Suzuki says he misjudged Carney’s climate priorities

David Suzuki
David SuzukiCourtesy of CBC
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Justin Trudeau
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Steven Guilbeault
Danielle Smith
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David Suzuki
Mark Carney
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