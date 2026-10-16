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Will independence supporters be kicked out of the UCP? Smith won't say

Premier Danielle Smith with Postmedia's Rick Bell in Calgary on October 16, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith with Postmedia's Rick Bell in Calgary on October 16, 2026. WS screenshot
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