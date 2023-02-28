Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg is protesting against wind farms built on indigenous land in Norway.
"Indigenous rights, human rights, must go hand-in-hand with climate protection and climate action,” said Thunberg in a Monday interview with Reuters.
“That can't happen at the expense of some people.”
Thunberg and dozens of activists blocked entrances to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in Oslo on Monday. She said climate justice cannot happen without indigenous rights.
The two wind farms in question occupy land used by indigenous Sami reindeer herders in central Norway. Their 151 turbines can power some 100,000 homes.
The Norwegian Supreme Court ruled in 2021 the projects violated Sami rights under international conventions. Despite this, they remain in operation more than 16 months later.
"They've already waited more than 500 days, I think that's more than enough time," said Thunberg.
Campaigners from Nature and Youth and the Norwegian Samirs Riksforbund Nuorat joined her in blocking the entrances to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in protest.
Reindeer herders in Norway said the sight and sound of the giant wind power machinery frightens the animals and disrupts traditions.
"We are here to demand that the turbines must be torn down and that legal rights must be respected," said Sami rights activist Ella Marie Haetta Isaksen.
Isaksen and a dozen other Sami rights protestors had occupied the ministry’s reception area since Thursday. Police removed them on Monday around 1:30 a.m. and detained them before releasing them.
They returned to the ministry around 6 a.m.
The Sami protestors wore their traditional clothing, often called gakti, inside out as a sign of protest.
Thunberg said she was present “to support the struggle for human rights and Indigenous rights.” She added Norway is “violating human rights and that is completely unacceptable.”
Despite the Norwegian Supreme Court ruling on the wind farms, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said their fate is a complex legal problem, and it is hoping to find a compromise.
"We understand that this case is a burden for the reindeer herders," Norwegian Petroleum and Energy Minister Terje Aasland.
"The ministry will do what it can to contribute to resolving this case and that it will not take longer than necessary.”
Thunberg released her book, called the Climate Book, in the United States and Canada on February 14.
“I have gathered the wisdom of over one hundred contributors to highlight the many different crises we face and equip us with the knowledge we need to avoid a climate disaster,” she said.
I’m so pleased to share that The Climate Book is now available in the USA and Canada! I have gathered the wisdom of over one hundred contributors to highlight the many different crises we face and equip us with the knowledge we need to avoid a climate disaster. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/z2AD32Oac1— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 14, 2023
She said this is “the biggest story in the world, and it must be spoken as far and wide as our voices can carry and much further still.” She thanked people for their support.
