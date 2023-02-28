Greta Thunberg

Thunberg has made headlines around the world by sailing across the Atlantic Ocean in a zero-emissions sailboat. 

 Courtesy Ashley Fraser/CBC

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg is protesting against wind farms built on indigenous land in Norway. 

"Indigenous rights, human rights, must go hand-in-hand with climate protection and climate action,” said Thunberg in a Monday interview with Reuters

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

The 20 yo child is still babbling nonsense . . . . as the Planet Cools !

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Has anyone heard any good Swedish jokes lately?

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

What did Greta use before candles?

Electricity

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Good. The sillier she gets, the more people see her for what she is.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

She needs to pick a lane. Pretty soon with her previous rantings we'll see windmills in every location they can put one.

Report Add Reply

