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'Windsor man' charged with sexually assaulting children for third time while on bail

Accused allegedly targeted boys aged eight and 10 while under curfew; parents confronted him before arrest
Qasim Sabi has been charged once again with child sex crimes.
Qasim Sabi has been charged once again with child sex crimes.Windsor Police Service
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Ontario
Crime
Windsor
Bail
Child Abuse
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