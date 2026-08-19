'Windsor man' charged with sexually assaulting children for third time while on bail

TORONTO — A 22-year-old Windsor man already facing multiple child sex charges has been arrested again after police say he sexually assaulted two young boys while free on bail — the third time in three years he has been charged with victimizing children after being released.Shortly before 10 p.m. on August 13, Windsor police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 3400 block of Bloomfield Road in the city’s west end. Officers learned that an adult male had approached two boys, aged eight and 10, who were playing in the area. The suspect allegedly attempted to kiss the 10-year-old boy, who avoided the advance, then kissed the eight-year-old boy on the cheek twice.The children ran home and told their parents. The parents spotted and confronted the suspect before he entered a residence in the same block. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers located the man in an alley behind the 3300 block of Peter St. He fled on foot but was apprehended with the assistance of K-9 Officer Link after a brief struggle.Qasim Sabi, 22, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and one count of failure to comply with a release order.The Windsor Police service has not yet officially released a photo of Sabi at the time of this publication..At the time of the incident, Sabi was bound by a release order requiring him to remain in his residence daily between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. That order stemmed from charges laid in May 2025: sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, assault, and failure to comply with a release order.This is the third time in three years Sabi has been charged with a sex crime targeting children while already on bail. In 2023, when he was 19, Windsor police charged him with assault and sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl, along with failure to comply with a release order from an earlier charge. At least two of the alleged incidents have occurred in the same neighbourhood near his home.Ontario’s new cash-bail requirements, which mandate full security deposits within two business days of release, took effect on August 17 — four days after the latest alleged offences. Attorney General Doug Downey has said the changes are intended to close gaps that have allowed violent and repeat offenders back into communities.Sabi’s repeated releases despite prior child-related charges highlight ongoing concerns about whether existing bail conditions and supervision are adequate to protect the public, particularly children. Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Windsor Police Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903.