Desiree Anderson

Suspect found in sexual assault. 

 Courtesy Windsor Police Service

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) said a transgender woman who was believed to have committed a sexual assault against a biological female has turned herself in. 

“We want to thank the public for their support and for sharing our post,” said WPS in a Tuesday tweet.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest800
guest800

Why are you calling that pervert as “she”?

Full goatee lol!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.