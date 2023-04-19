The Windsor Police Service (WPS) said a transgender woman who was believed to have committed a sexual assault against a biological female has turned herself in.
“We want to thank the public for their support and for sharing our post,” said WPS in a Tuesday tweet.
“Your help in spreading the word played a crucial role in bringing about a resolution.”
UPDATEThe suspect in this incident has turned themselves in to the police. We want to thank the public for their support and for sharing our post. Your help in spreading the word played a crucial role in bringing about a resolution. https://t.co/cEF5WGcu8w
WPS was searching for a suspect wanted in connection to the sexual assault earlier this month.
A female victim contacted police on April 4 to report she had been sexually assaulted while staying at a Windsor women’s shelter. The suspect, who was residing at the shelter at the time, allegedly climbed into the victim’s bed and sexually assaulted her.
The suspect has been identified as Windsor resident Desiree Anderson, 32, who might be known as Cody D’Entremont. Anderson is described as 5- ft., 7-ins. tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the WPS Major Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers at (519) 258-8477.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said in June it was trying to find a woman who looked like a man.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Why are you calling that pervert as “she”?
Full goatee lol!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.