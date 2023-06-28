Freedom Convoy

Trucks and protestors are entering their second week of demonstrations in downtown Ottawa. 

 Courtesy Christian Milette/CBC

Windsor Police Service (WPS) Const. Michael Brisco filed a notice of appeal with the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) over penalties he received for donating to the Freedom Convoy. 

“Thousands of Canadians supported the Freedom Convoy and exercised their Charter right to freedom of expression by donating to the peaceful protest in Ottawa,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF)-funded lawyer Christopher Fleury in a Tuesday press release. 

