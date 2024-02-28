News

Windsor policeman loses 80 hours pay over $50 donation to Freedom Convoy

Windsor constable Michael Brisco's penalty for donating $50 to the Freedom Convoy was upheld on appeal
Windsor constable Michael Brisco's penalty for donating $50 to the Freedom Convoy was upheld on appealJustice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms / Twitter ("X")
Loading content, please wait...
Freedom Convoy
Windsor Police Service
Michael Brisco
Ontario Civilian Police Commission
Justice Centre For Constitutional Freedom

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news