Wine growers warn mandatory alcohol labels could stigmatize drinkers

A proposed Senate law requiring health warnings on all alcohol products has drawn criticism from the Wine Growers of Canada, who say the measure could unfairly stigmatize wine drinkers. Blacklock's Reporter says the legislation, Bill S-202, was recently cleared for Third Reading by the Senate social affairs committee.The bill would amend the Food and Drugs Act to mandate labels cautioning consumers about the health risks of alcohol. Its preamble cites “serious public health risks” and says the public must have “accurate and current health information” about drinking. A similar bill, S-254, stalled in Parliament in 2023.In a submission to senators, Wine Growers of Canada said they support educating the public but warned against fear-based measures. “Labeling and communication policies should reflect the best available science, be proportionate to demonstrated risk and support informed choice rather than promote fear or misinformation,” the group wrote. .They cautioned that mandatory labels could mislead consumers and hurt small producers.Senators backing the bill noted the risks of alcohol include liver disease, fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, and addiction. They pointed to countries such as the United States, Australia, New Zealand, France, and Ireland, where mandatory labels for pregnant women are already standard.Sen. Patrick Brazeau (Que.), a recovering alcoholic and sponsor of the bill, told the committee that alcohol “ruins lives and kills people” and accused the industry of putting profits above public health. He said the bill is necessary to protect Canadians, particularly younger adults, who research suggests respond to messaging about alcohol harms.