WINE LIST: Experts pick top wines for Calgary Stampede

By Rick VanSickle VanSickle was one of the expert wine tasters at the event.A Canadian winery emerged as the top red wine in an exciting new international wine competition in Calgary that featured 556 wines from Canada and around the world. The Osoyoos Larose Le Grand Vin 2018, a blend of all five Bordeaux red grapes from the estate’s 80-acre vineyard overlooking Lake Osoyoos in the south Okanagan Valley, was named Top Red Wine at the Stampede Cellar Showdown, adjudicated over three days by an international panel of judges last week in Calgary. Only one other red wine topped it — the Grand Champion, which was the Poggio Landi Rosso di Montalcino 2020, which was chosen the winner over every wine in the competition. .“We had an incredible showing for the inaugural Stampede Cellar Showdown,” said Peggy Perry, chair of the Calgary Stampede Wine Competition Committee.“To have the Canadian wine Osoyoos Larose named the top red wine in this international competition was fantastic. The results of the Stampede Cellar Showdown will create a great new wine offering in venues across Stampede Park during this year’s festival and throughout the year. With the investment in this wine competition, the Calgary Stampede is once again illustrating the focus on providing an exceptional wine and food experience for all Calgary Stampede guests.”Osoyoos Larose is owned by the Taillan Group, based in Bordeaux, France, and has a robust history dating back more than 20 years in the Okanagan Valley. Michael Kullmann is the managing director and winemaker. The Grand Vin 2018 sells for $54 in BC and $60 at the LCBO (there are a few bottles still available at Vintages stores).The winery started as a joint venture between Canada's Vincor International and Group Taillan of Bordeaux, co-owner of Chateau Gruaud Larose in Saint-Julien.To make their first Bordeaux-inspired red, they hired French winemaker Pascal Madevon, who several years ago left the company.The blend is made from Merlot (58%), Cabernet Sauvignon (26%), Cabernet Franc (7%), and Petit Verdot (7%)..The Top Canadian Wine award was presented to Meyer Family Vineyards in the Okanagan Valley for its McLean Creek Road Pinot Noir 2022 ($38 in BC).The top Canadian award was established from all the Canadian wines submitted, while the Top Red Wine won by Osoyoos Larose was chosen from all the red wines in the competition.The grapes for the Meyer Pinot were harvested from the estate’s McLean Creek Road Vineyard in Okanagan Falls.It was aged in French oak barrels for 11 months (25% new) and was crafted by winemaker Chris Carson.The other top award, The Reserve Grand Champion, was awarded to Collard-Picard Cuvée Prestige Extra Brut Champagne NV.The rest of the competition champions include: Top Value Wine – Bodegas Salentein Reserve Malbec 2020Top White Wine – Dr. Loosen Ürziger Würzgarten Riesling GG Alte Reben 2019Top Sparkling Wine – Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut ChampagneNV Top Sweet Wine – Stag's Hollow Vidal Icewine 2017Top Fortified Wine – Ramos Pinto Quinta do Bom Retiro 20 Year TawnyTop Fruit/Flavoured Wine – Il Mio Gusto Hugo NV Top Mead – Spirit Hills Flower Winery WhitetailThe full list of medal-winning wines, including Bronze, Silver, Gold and Double Gold distinctions, will be unveiled in the coming days.The inaugural competition highlighted beverage production and showcased the best-of-the-best in Canadian and international wine.More than 550 wines from approximately 80 different wine agencies were poured and tasted over three days of judging.Red wine, white wine, sparkling wine, sweet wine, fortified wine, fruit/flavoured wine and mead were all represented, with every entrant in the competition required to be available for purchase in Alberta.The high-profile new competition aligns with the Stampede’s Agri-food and Beverage vision to create inspiring experiences that connect the agriculture industry to Calgarians and southern Albertans by facilitating signature programs and building understanding between regional food and beverage producers and consumers, according to a news release.“Agriculture has always been at the heart of the Calgary Stampede,” said Joel Cowley, Calgary Stampede CEO.“Grape wine is one of Canada’s highest value-added agricultural products and we are proud to highlight its importance through a new series of events and experiences that celebrate the best in Canadian and International viticulture. The first ever Stampede Cellar Showdown was an incredible success and we are looking forward to winning wines being featured by retailers and restaurants as well as at Calgary Stampede events throughout the year.”The panel of judges was drawn from the supplier, wholesale, retail and restaurant branches of the wine trade and were selected based on their credentials, as well as their overall knowledge and reputation within the local and national wine community.To ensure a fair, unbiased assessment, the judging panel was provided with no information regarding the producer of each wine and each was evaluated on its own merits, including aroma, taste, structure and overall quality.The Calgary community will have the opportunity to celebrate the top wines of the 2024 Cellar Showdown, paired with some of local food from Alberta, at Stampede Cellar Uncorked.This wine and food-tasting event is coming to Stampede Park in June 2024. And, during Stampede 2024, the best of the Cellar Showdown wines will be featured at multiple venues on Stampede Park, including the new Stampede Cellar Wine Garden.The Stampede Cellar Showdown is organized by a volunteer committee of the Calgary Stampede.Rick VanSickle is a former senior editor and wine writer for the Calgary, Ottawa and Toronto Suns. He now publishes and writes for the Canadian wine focused website as publisher and writer of Wines in Niagara.