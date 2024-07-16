WINE WAR OVER: Deal reached to allow BC wineries to sell directly to Albertans

In a significant move for wine enthusiasts and the local wine industry, the governments of Alberta and British Columbia (B.C.) have reached an agreement allowing wineries in both provinces to sell directly to consumers. This new arrangement, formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MOU), is set to enhance the accessibility and variety of wine for consumers in both regions.The MOU facilitates the direct sale of B.C. wines to Albertans, ensuring B.C. wineries contribute their fair share of fees from liquor sales in Alberta. Similarly, B.C. residents can now directly order wine from Alberta, supporting the growth of Alberta’s budding wine industry.A key component of this agreement is the establishment of a bilateral working group focused on streamlining access to B.C. wines electronically. Given Alberta’s fully privatized liquor industry, which boasts one of the largest selections of liquor products in Canada, this agreement is expected further expand the options available to wine lovers in the province.“I’m pleased that wine will once again flow to Albertans' doors. I appreciate the collaboration between our governments, which is set to continue through our agreement and joint working group,” said Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta.Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, echoed this sentiment: “We’re proud to be able to provide more choices for consumers of B.C. wines, but we are also proud to be leaders in improved provincial trade. We expect this arrangement to be a springboard that helps expand the trade of liquor and other products between our provinces.”This agreement follows discussions between Alberta and B.C. officials to resolve tax issues that previously halted all direct wine shipments. With these issues now addressed, Albertans can once again order wine directly from their preferred suppliers.With more than 300 wineries operating in B.C. and a burgeoning wine industry in Alberta, this agreement holds the promise of bringing a greater variety of wines to consumers. The MOU will be in effect for one year, followed by an evaluation and review period by both governments.Quick Facts:Alberta boasts over 1,600 stores and 36,000 liquor products, making it one of the most open liquor markets in Canada.Licensed liquor agents in Alberta can list any product, with no barriers to entry.As of June 2024, B.C. is home to 327 licensed grape wine wineries.Alberta has 16 wineries producing 26 different wine products.This new agreement not only promises to benefit consumers but also aims to strengthen the local wine industries and improve interprovincial trade relations.