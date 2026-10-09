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Winnipeg Jets delete ‘Heritage White’ post on X after online controversy

The Winnipeg Jets’ decision to delete a post on the social media platform X promoting their new Heritage Classic jersey drew criticism and questions online after the caption attracted a politically charged reaction the NHL club most likely didn’t expect.
The Winnipeg Jets’ decision to delete a post on the social media platform X promoting their new Heritage Classic jersey drew criticism and questions online after the caption attracted a politically charged reaction the NHL club most likely didn’t expect.WS Canva
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Canadian Nationalism
Nhl
X
Winnipeg Jets
Heritage Classic
Jack Posobiec
X account
canadian nationalists
Max Genest
Adam Lowry
heritage canadians
owen shroyer
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