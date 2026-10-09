Winnipeg Jets delete ‘Heritage White’ post on X after online controversy

CALGARY — The Winnipeg Jets’ decision to delete a post on the social media platform X promoting their new Heritage Classic jersey drew criticism and questions online after the caption attracted a politically charged reaction the NHL club most likely didn’t expect.On Wednesday, the team posted several photos of Jets captain Adam Lowry wearing a throwback white jersey with the caption, “Heritage White. So back.”.The post, which was supposed to showcase the club's nostalgic throwback to the Jets’ 1979-80 through 1989-90 uniforms, saw many take to social media to joke about the wording in reference to nationalist interpretations of the phrase “Heritage White,” which describes Canadian identity in terms of European ancestry.“Heritage Whites are so back and we can’t even act casual about it,” Max Genest, a Canadian political commentator, said..“Leftist protests coming to your store in 3…2….1…” another commenter said.Another commentator added: “Not a Jets fan but please, please, please make these uniforms permanent. The uniforms are fantastic.”Despite the post being removed from X, versions of it remained on the club’s Facebook and Instagram accounts..The deletion prompted American conservative political commentator Jack Posobiec to ask, “Why did the Winnipeg Jets delete this?”“So weird,” Owen Shroyer, another American political commentator, wrote.“Those jerseys are such an improvement.”.“This is a crime in Canada. Context doesn't matter. Straight to the gulags,” another X user quipped.The jersey was unveiled Wednesday for the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, which will see Winnipeg face the Montreal Canadiens at Princess Auto Stadium on October 25.The white uniform complements Winnipeg’s navy alternate and features a felt crest with chain-stitched detailing, two-layer felt numbers, and a streaking-jet graphic along the hem.The Western Standard reached out to the True North Sports and Entertainment Limited, which operates the Winnipeg Jets, for comment but had not heard back at the time of publication.