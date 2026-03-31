Winnipeg lawyer charged with conspiring to smuggle cannabis into Headingley jail

A Winnipeg lawyer has been arrested and charged with conspiring to smuggle cannabis into Headingley Correctional Centre following a year-long investigation by the Manitoba Integrated Law Enforcement Team (MILET).The probe began after correctional officers detected the smell of cannabis at the facility on March 30, 2025. MILET East investigators quickly took over the case and identified 43-year-old Chad Sutherland as a suspect. He was working as a criminal defence lawyer in the case.Officers also determined Sutherland conspired to possess a restricted firearm.Sutherland was arrested by the RCMP on March 27, 2026, and now faces charges of conspiracy to distribute cannabis, conspiracy to commit mischief, and conspiracy to possess a prohibited or restricted firearm. He remains in custody pending further court proceedings.Two additional Winnipeg residents were previously charged in connection with the investigation. Hunter Audette, 31, and Krystle Richard, 41, were charged last year with two counts of conspiring to commit an indictable offence. Audette remains in custody, and both cases are still before the courts.