Winnipeg man charged for threats against Carney, Jewish, Muslim communities

A Winnipeg resident has been charged with uttering threats against Prime Minister Mark Carney and inciting hatred toward Jewish and Muslim communities, following a social media investigation by the RCMP.On February 13, officers arrested 55-year-old Jason Paul Rindall in connection with posts on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that allegedly targeted the prime minister and members of religious communities. Rindall faces three charges under Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code: uttering a threat to cause death against Carney, against Muslim persons, and against Jewish persons.Rindall remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at Winnipeg Provincial Court on March 13.RCMP Federal Policing’s National Security Enforcement Section in Manitoba investigates criminal offences related to terrorism, espionage, cyberattacks, national security breaches, and threats against Internationally Protected Persons. The force also safeguards designated Canadians and select foreign diplomatic personnel in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.“Security risks for public figures continue to evolve both in Canada and abroad, requiring increased vigilance,” the RCMP said. Authorities urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity. Non-emergency tips can be submitted through the RCMP National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or online at www.rcmp.ca/report-it, while immediate threats should be reported to 911.