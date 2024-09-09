Winnipeg man charged with human smuggling at Canada-U.S. Border

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with human smuggling after an attempted border crossing near Gretna, Manitoba, on August 22. The RCMP's Federal Policing Northwest Region, in collaboration with the U.S. Border Patrol, intercepted the smuggling operation late that evening.At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers from the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) detected a group crossing the border illegally from the U.S. into Canada, just west of the Gretna Port of Entry. The group was picked up by a lone driver in a rental vehicle, prompting police to initiate a traffic stop. Eight individuals were arrested under the Customs Act, along with the driver.The group consisted of four men and one woman from Chad, two men from Sudan, and one woman from Guinea, all between the ages of 19 and 48. The driver, identified as Abshir Mohamed Osman, a Somali national residing in Winnipeg, was charged with human smuggling under section 117 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. He was released under conditions and is scheduled to appear in Emerson Provincial Court on October 16, 2024.Sgt. Lance Goldau, head of IBET in Manitoba, emphasized the collaborative efforts in the operation, stating, "This investigation speaks to the value of our partnership with the United States Border Patrol, and we remain committed to working closely together in the interest of border security." Following interviews conducted with the assistance of French- and Arabic-speaking RCMP officers, the migrants were handed over to the Canada Border Services Agency for processing, while the investigation into the smuggling operation continues..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.