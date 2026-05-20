Winnipeg police announce largest drug bust in Manitoba history with $37 million seizure

Winnipeg police say they have dismantled a massive organized crime network tied to the Hells Angels, the Wolf Pack Alliance and a Mexican cartel in what authorities are calling the largest drug seizure in Manitoba history.Police announced Wednesday that more than 30 people have been arrested following a sweeping multi-agency investigation that began in May 2024 and stretched across several provinces.Investigators allege the criminal network imported large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl into Manitoba through sophisticated trafficking operations linked to upper levels of organized crime in Canada.According to Winnipeg Police Service officials, the drugs were smuggled across the U.S. border in commercial vehicles before being warehoused in Alberta and Ontario and eventually transported into Manitoba through mail services, courier deliveries, commercial trucking and private vehicles equipped with hidden compartments.Police said the investigation culminated in March with the arrest of 33 suspects facing a combined 174 charges related to drug trafficking, conspiracy and possession of proceeds of crime. Twenty-nine of those arrested are from Manitoba, while the remaining suspects are from Alberta and Ontario.Authorities seized illicit drugs with an estimated street value exceeding $37.2 million, along with 14 firearms, approximately $825,000 in cash and 1.5 million illegal cigarettes..Winnipeg police described the operation as a coordinated effort involving numerous law enforcement agencies, including the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and Alberta RCMP.“Investigators determined that the network was comprised of individuals with international ties associated to the upper echelon of organized crime in Canada,” police said in a statement.The investigation focused on dismantling several interconnected trafficking cells operating under a single umbrella organization.The announcement comes amid growing concerns across Canada over organized crime networks driving the fentanyl trade and the violent crime often associated with drug trafficking operations.Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe joined senior police officials at Wednesday’s news conference, describing the operation as a major blow against organized crime in the province.