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Winnipeg police announce largest drug bust in Manitoba history with $37 million seizure

The Hells Angels and Mexican cartels are said to be involved.
Winnipeg police announce largest drug bust in Manitoba history with $37 million seizure
Winnipeg police announce largest drug bust in Manitoba history with $37 million seizureCourtesy CBC
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Winnipeg Police Service
Manpoli
Hells Angels
Mexican cartels
Wolfpack
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