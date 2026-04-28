Winnipeg teen charged after Canada geese run over in parking lot incidents

A Winnipeg youth is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after police say several Canada geese were run over and killed in a series of disturbing incidents across city parking lots last week.The Winnipeg Police Service says a 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged after investigators linked him to multiple incidents involving a white 2024 Subaru Solterra.Police allege the vehicle was used on Saturday in three separate encounters in which Canada geese were injured or killed while resting in parking lots in southwest Winnipeg.According to investigators, the first incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1–99 block of Henlow Bay, where a sleeping goose was struck and injured. Minutes later, two more geese were reportedly run over and killed in a nearby parking lot in the same area.A third incident that evening allegedly involved two geese being chased from a nesting area in the 550 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway before being driven over and killed.Police say officers were able to identify the vehicle and link it to the youth through their investigation.The teen was arrested at his home on Monday without incident and now faces five counts of killing or injuring animals. He was released on an appearance notice pending a future court date.The case has also been referred to Manitoba conservation officials, as Canada geese are a protected species under provincial wildlife regulations.The investigation remains ongoing.