News

Winnipeg trustee candidate says leaked email targets him over alleged 'anti-LGBTQ' rhetoric

Patrick Allard Facebook post
Patrick Allard Facebook postWS; Facebook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Manitoba
Winnipeg
Patrick Allard
Winnipeg trustee candidate
Winnipeg school board trustees
Patrick Allard school trustee candidate
sandy nemeth
manitoba school boards association
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news