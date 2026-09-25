Winnipeg trustee candidate says leaked email targets him over alleged 'anti-LGBTQ' rhetoric

One Winnipeg school board trustee candidate is facing an effort to have them disqualified from running by another current trustee who believes they are guilty of being "anti-LGBTQ in tone and content."Patrick Allard, a candidate running for school trustee in Winnipeg's Ward 8, claims he was sent a leaked email; this email was allegedly sent to some of the current Winnipeg school board of trustees, requesting they send a joint email to the Manitoba School Boards Association (MSBA).This joint letter would address concerns about three trustee candidates running "whose words and actions, past and present are anti-LGBTQ in tone and content; Patrick Allard in WSD, Timothy Giesbrecht in RETSD, and Marcel Boille in LRSD."The email was allegedly sent by school board trustee for the Louis Riel School Division, Sandy Nemeth..The Western Standard asked Allard about the alleged leaked email, and Allard pointed out Nemeth did not, "cite any examples" in reference to what she allegedly claimed was Allard's and others' "anti-LGBTQ" rhetoric.Allard also points out Boille is "not even running" as a candidate.The email is dated September 18, though Allard says he was sent the email on Monday, and a day later, Allard registered as a candidate.Allard says their alleged attempts to keep him from running will not stop him, however: "I will be on the ballot.""The City of Winnipeg runs the school trustee elections here in Winnipeg, so they've confirmed I have my paperwork and I'm good to go," he verified..About the email, Allard points to one comment under a similar Facebook post about the leaked email, written by Christine Ronceray, also a former Manitoba school board trustee."[Nemeth] is not simply an ordinary member of the public approaching MSBA; she occupies a governance position within the organization being asked to respond to the proposed institutional lobbying," commented Ronceray."This creates a serious question about institutional impartiality, role separation, and the appearance of a conflict between her responsibilities to her current school board, her continuing role within MSBA, and the democratic process in which individuals are seeking election."On Facebook, Allard writes before he even registered as a school board candidate Nemeth, "attempt[ed] to silence voices she disagrees with, with headline-grabbing titles."."With no evidence or examples, only gross leftist rhetoric," he added.The Western Standard reached out to both Nemeth for comment, though she did respond by the time of publication.MSBA stated they had no comment on the matter.