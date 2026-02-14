Winter roadwork to cause traffic delays near Jasper townsite through March

Drivers travelling through Jasper National Park this winter should prepare for short traffic delays as Parks Canada crews carry out hazard tree removal, wildfire risk reduction and electrical upgrades near the townsite.The work is scheduled through February and March, with some activity on Pyramid Lake Road extending into April.Motorists can expect single-lane alternating traffic in several high-traffic corridors, including the Icefields Parkway (93N south to Honeymoon Lake Campground), Wabasso Road (93A), Highway 16 west, the first nine kilometres of Maligne Lake Road, Geraldine Road, Moab Lake Road and Pyramid Lake Road. Access to roadside pull-offs and viewpoints in these areas may also be temporarily restricted.Parks Canada said the work includes hazard tree removal and wildfire mitigation efforts, along with ATCO electrical service upgrades aimed at strengthening infrastructure in and around the community.Officials are urging drivers to slow down and follow all temporary signage and instructions from traffic control personnel. Real-time road condition updates are available at 511.alberta.ca.Additional work areas include Whistlers, Wapiti, Wabasso, Snaring River, Snaring Overflow, Kerkeslin, Honeymoon Lake and Miette campgrounds, as well as Edith Cavell Road and Maligne Canyon in currently closed areas. Crews will also be active on Pyramid Bench north of town..Trail users may notice some impacts as operations continue. Parks Canada said efforts are being made to minimize disruption to cross-country ski trails, though Pyramid Bench trails — particularly trails 2d and 15 — will be affected as ATCO’s work progresses. Updated trail information is posted on the Jasper National Park Trail Conditions webpage.Chainsaws and heavy equipment will be operating in multiple locations, and pile burning on Pyramid Bench may result in visible smoke near town.