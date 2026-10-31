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WITCH OF THE GREAT WHITE NORTH: Maggie Pollock and Canada’s 1919 witch trial

Maggie Pollock's witch trail
Maggie Pollock's witch trailChatGPT
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Torontos Osgoode Hall
Canadian witch trial
Maggie Pollock
Huron County
Huron County Ontario
Ontario witch trial
Ontario witch trial 1920
Maggie Pollock witch trial
salem witch trial
Salem, Massachusetts